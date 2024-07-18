Play Brightcove video

CCTV captures the men shortly before the knife-point burglary - Credit: Kent Police

Three men have been jailed for a violent burglary which led to a man being stabbed with a machete.

Hassan Abdullah, Emran Ahmed, Shah Ali, and a teenage boy, kicked open the front door of a flat in The Cockpit in Marden, Kent, before terrorising the people inside.

A man was stabbed in the arm, narrowly missing a major artery. The victim managed to escape through a window and call the police.

The gang then held a knife to the throat of a woman inside, demanding money.

All four eventually fled with cash and a bank card, following the burglary on 5 January 2024.

Police were called to the property at 11.20pm and within an hour officers had located Abdullah, Ahmed and the 15-year-old boy near the train station.

Ali was arrested the following day and all four were charged.

(Left to right) Hassan Abdullah, Emran Ahmed and Shah Ali. Credit: Kent Police

At Maidstone Crown Court, Abdullah, 20, previously of Cherry Tree Avenue, West Drayton pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary. He was sentenced on Friday 12 July to four years’ imprisonment.

Ahmed, 21, of Hopton Road, south London pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and causing actual bodily harm. He was deemed a 'dangerous offender' and jailed for five years and two months.

Ahmed must serve at least two thirds of the sentence before he can be considered for parole and upon his release will be the subject of an extended licence period of 12 months.

Ali, 27, of The Cockpit, Marden pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was jailed for eight years and will also be required to serve a minimum of two thirds.

The teenage boy was previously sentenced at West London Youth Court to a nine-month (custodial) detention and training order.

Detective Constable Hayley Campbell said: "These men showed no hesitation in using extreme violence without any provocation.

"The victim attacked with the machete suffered several wounds, including one which narrowly missed a major artery.

"They also made threats to kill the woman, who was held at knifepoint. The evidence against them was overwhelming.

"No sooner had our patrols tracked down Abdullah, Ahmed and their teenage associate, searches by officers also led to the recovery of a bank card stolen which had been discarded within yards of where they were arrested.

"No-one should be left fearing for their safety in their own homes and I do hope the victims in this case can take some comfort and assurance now that these violent offenders have been brought to justice."

