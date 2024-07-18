A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 14-month-old girl in Kent.

Emergency services were called to an address in the Dumpton Park Drive area of Ramsgate on 21 April 2021.

Everleigh Stroud was taken to hospital and continued to receive treatment until her death on 27 May 2022.

Detectives from Kent Police have been carrying out enquiries into the circumstances in which she sustained her injuries.

On 17 July 2024, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Thomas Holford, who was known to Everleigh, was charged with murder.

The 24-year-old, of Pedlars Close, Danbury, Essex, appeared before Sevenoaks Magistrates' Court on 18 July and was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 19 July.

