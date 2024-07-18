Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Bodycam footage of moment police arrested John Small at a service station in Chatham.

A man has been jailed after this bloodstain was discovered in a shipment of nearly half a tonne of cannabis.

Kent Police were told that packages of the drug had been found inside a storage container in Formby Road, Halling, in May.

Officers found hundreds of vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis worth between £1.5 million and £2.5 million.

Forensic police found traces of blood on a cardboard box, that was later found to be a DNA match for John Small, of Brunswick Street, Maidstone.

John Small was jailed for four years. Credit: Kent Police

Days later, officers spotted the 61-year-old filling his Chrysler 300 at a service station in Chatham.

He was arrested and after his vehicle was seized, it was found to contain a further 1kg package of cannabis and £3,200 cash.

Small later pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 17 July.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Aaron Chapman said: "John Small was clearly part of an organised criminal network involved in the supply of cannabis on an industrial scale."

"The blood stain he left at the storage container coupled with the drugs and cash found in his car were such compelling evidence that he was left with little choice but to admit the offences he had committed."

