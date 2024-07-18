More than 40 defibrillators have been donated by Dorset Police to charity.

The force had a number of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in case of emergency, but also stored some training devices that were used to practice real-life scenarios.

The type of equipment used by officers has now been updated to newer and more modern defibrillators.

The team decided to donate the older 42 live AEDs and seven training AEDs to the charity, AEDdonate, to help to save lives against sudden cardiac arrest.

The devices help the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm in cases of sudden cardiac arrest, which kills approximately 100,000 people a year in the UK.

Assistant Chief Officer Jo Mosley, Director of People and Support Services, said: "While we must ensure that our medical equipment is kept up-to-date and modern so that this is most effective in emergencies, it is also important for us to be resourceful and continue to keep identifying opportunities to recycle and be more sustainable.

" I’m extremely proud of the Operations Training Department for using their initiative to donate these life-saving devices to a charity that does so much for our communities and works hard to keep people safe."

Chief Executive Officer Jamie Richards, of AEDdonate, said: "I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dorset Police for their generous donation of 40 defibrillators. This significant contribution greatly enhances our efforts to support communities in need.

" Together, we can make a substantial impact on community safety and ensure more lives are saved in the event of sudden cardiac arrest."

