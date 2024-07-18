A man and a woman have been arrested following a stabbing in Boscombe, Dorset.

Police were called to Christchurch Road shortly after 10am on Thursday, July 18.

The victim sustained stab wounds that are not described as serious.

A cordon is in place at the scene while officers carry out enquiries in the area. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a statement, Dorset Police said it believes that the people involved are known to each other.

A cordon is in place at the scene while officers carry out enquiries in the area.

Anyone with information or concerns is encouraged to speak to officers.

