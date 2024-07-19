Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Police bodycam footage of the moment Maurice Jones was arrested

A man has been given a life sentence for the murder of a father in Salisbury.

Maurice Jones, of Gainsborough Close, Bemerton Heath, moved to the area to live with Tsvetomir Genov's former partner on 22 August 2023.

Jones confronted Tsvetomir, known as TG, following issues relating to TG’s son and TG’s former partner.

The 25-year-old stabbed TG multiple times as he was walking with his son in a pushchair back to his ex-partner's house.

TG died at the scene, despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

Maurice Jones has been handed a life sentence for the murder of Tsvetomir Genov. Credit: Wiltshire Police

Jones ran away from the scene and discarded the knife and his trousers.

He was swiftly arrested and taken into custody thanks to key witnesses and information from the public.

After being charged with murder and possession of a bladed article, Jones pleaded not guilty to both.

During the two-week trial, Jones claimed to have only taken a knife for his own protection and then used it out of fear, claiming to have lost control of himself.

This was dismissed by the jury.

Jones was found guilty of the murder of Tsvetomir Genov and was given a life sentence with a minimum of 30 years.

Tsvetomir Genov was killed whilst walking his son in Salisbury. Credit: Family handout

In a statement today, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said: "While today’s sentencing is the conclusion of the courts process, the indescribable grief and sense of loss for TG’s family will go on.

" I would once again like to pay tribute to them for the dignified way they have behaved at court while having to hear the awful details of how TG, who was a son, father, brother and friend, lost his life.

" I would also like to thank the local community for the support they gave to the investigation team following the incident.

" Key evidence from witnesses was vital in securing the conviction and I would like to thank them for their bravery after witnessing such a horrific attack.

" I would also like to thank all the officers who responded to the incident, and who have assisted with the investigation since, for their dedication and professionalism which has ultimately led to this sentence."

"Knife crime kills and ruins lives, which is why it continues to be an ongoing priority for the force.

" If Jones hadn’t purposely taken a knife with him to meet TG, then TG would still be with us. It’s that simple.

" There can never be a good excuse to carry a knife. We know that you are far more likely to be the victim of a knife attack if you are carrying one, with it often being your own knife used against you.

" As seen from this case, the consequences of doing so, both for yourself and any potential victims, can be lifelong."

Tsvetomir Genov's family issued a tribute following the sentencing. Credit: Family handout

Following the sentencing, the family of Tsvetomir Genov issued this tribute: "It is nearly one year since our first-born awesome boy was taken from us. It is nearly a year since his life was taken too soon. He was left with no chance to be saved and died tragically after this awful knife attack. His murderer has been found guilty and sentenced, but nothing can change the fact that TG is no longer here. He lives in our hearts and memories, but he is not here.

" Life is not the same without him. We thought the day we were told of his death was the hardest day of our lives, but it was even harder to see him lying in the coffin, to go to his funeral. There are no words to describe the feeling of seeing your child like this. To bury your child is not right. It is horrible and painful and it should not happen. Nothing is the same without him.

" TG had just started his life. He was just 20 years old. He was adventurous, independent, charming and had a good soul. He had dreams and plans which will now never come true. It is hard to accept that we, his family, will never see him again. His little boy, just 16 months old will never see his Daddy again, never hear his Daddy’s voice. He will never play with his Daddy, get advice from his Dad or grow up with his Dad. We fear he might not remember him as he was so young when he was taken from him.

" None of us will see his smile again or hear his laughter again. A big part of our hearts has been taken and will never be replaced. It is just heart-breaking. It is not fair and it is not right. We all loved him so much and we really hope that he knows that, and knows that we will all look after his little boy. We are so proud of him. We miss and love him so much and the huge holes in our hearts will never be filled."

