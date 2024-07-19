A man who posed as a teenage boy in order to groom young girls online has been jailed.

James Kang from Northfleet befriended multiple girls as young as 13, in chat rooms between 2018 and 2021.

The 30-year-old would coax and bully his victims into doing indecent acts while he watched.

Kent Police officers received information that he had uploaded indecent images of children via his email account.

The force's Paedophile Online Investigation Team searched his home address on 26 May 2020 and seized all his computer devices.

Kang denied committing any offences in interview and was bailed while the content of his devices underwent digital forensic examination.

Investigators found he had 12,475 still and moving indecent images of children, many under 10 years of age.

Of the images, 2,141 were of the most serious category.

Kang, of Rural Vale, was charged with numerous sex offences against children.

Kent Police headquarters Credit: ITV News Meridian

These included causing or inciting a girl aged between 13 and 15 to commit a sexual act, making or attempting to possess an indecent image of a child and intentionally encouraging or assisting in the commission of an offence under the Serious Crime Act 2007.

Kang pleaded guilty to 50 charges at Woolwich Crown Court and on Wednesday 17 July 2024 was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

He was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Caroline White, said: "Kang is a depraved individual who used a very persuasive online persona to groom numerous vulnerable teenage girls.

"Simultaneously he was downloading images of even younger children suffering the most appalling sexual abuse. Once investigators had seized Kang’s computers, they spent more than 100 hours examining the online content to ensure we were able to present the full extent of his offending in evidence.

"His actions will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the victims’ lives. Where we have identified those he has targeted, we have taken steps to ensure they receive support as they seek to come to terms with their ordeal. It is only right that the predator who caused such harm is now serving a lengthy prison sentence.

"If anyone has been a victim of any sexual offence it is never too late to report this to the police, a parent or other trusted person. We will always treat any information with the upmost confidence and sensitivity."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...