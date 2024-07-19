More than 100 cannabis plants have been uncovered at a property in Sussex.

It is after police received information that an address in Eaton Gardens, Hove was being used for growing and harvesting the class B drug.

They searched the address on 9 July where they found the plants at various stages of maturity inside.

They estimate that the plants had a street value of more than £50,000.

Officers dismantled the cannabis factory and say they will destroy all of the plants.

The cannabis factory was discovered at a property in Hove. Credit: Sussex Police.

Inspector Dan Eagle said: “We received information from the public about a possible cannabis factory in Eaton Gardens.

“As a result of the information, our TEU officers executed a warrant at the address.

“It demonstrates our determination to disrupt the supply of drugs which cause so much harm in our communities, and to dismantle the infrastructure and criminal networks operating it.

“We encourage anyone with concerns or information about drug supply to come forward to us and report it to Sussex Police online.

“Our investigation into the cannabis production at this address in Hove continues, and anyone with information can report it to us online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 625 of 09/07.”

