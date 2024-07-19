A pharmacy in Dorset says it has had to turn some patients away from picking up their medication after a widespread IT issue.

Tuckton Pharmacy in Bournemouth is one of many areas of the health sector that have been experiencing major IT problems on Friday, following an outage caused by a content update for Windows hosts.

Silas Agyemang, pharmacist and owner, said: "We largely depend on the connection to 'the spine' - that is what we call it. That is where all our prescriptions come from - about 95%."

"We have not been able to process any new prescriptions at all. We are having to explain to our patients the situation, and then asking most of them to come back.

"So far most of them have been helpful and understanding. What we can do is the previous prescriptions prior to this morning."

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) confirmed the IT outage is disrupting community pharmacies, affecting community pharmacies' ability to access prescriptions and medicine deliveries.

Credit: ITV Meridian

Meanwhile South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust says that while the majority of its IT unaffected, it does not have access to some NHS services.

A spokesperson said: “The majority of our infrastructure is unaffected and we are continuing to respond to patients. However, we do not have access to some external NHS services and have declared a Business Continuity Incident to manage our response.

“We are experiencing increased pressure across both our 999 and 111 services and prioritising our response to our most seriously ill and injured patients.

“We ask for the public’s support in only calling 999 in an emergency and by making use of alternatives including using NHS 111 Online for help and advice.”

GP surgeries in the region are also affected, with Moatfield Surgery in East Grinstead reporting this morning that it is running an emergency only service as it has been unable to access any medical records or notes.

An NHS spokesperson has said the majority of GP practices have been impacted, but said long-standing measures such as paper patient records and handwritten prescriptions are in place.

