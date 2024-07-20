A police dog from Dorset is among 4 canines from the South West to be deployed to Paris to assist in security arrangements, in preparation for next week's Olympic Games.

Police Dog (PD) Jeff and his handler PC Hillier joined PD Roo from Devon, PD EmmyLou and PD Hope from Avon and Somerset.

Their aim is to help French police at the Olympics and Paralympics which begin next Friday 26 July.

A large scale security operation saw policing and military teams from all around the world coming together to search the Olympic Village and event venues.

Paris will become the second city to host the Olympics three different times when the 33rd Games officially open on 26 July. Credit: PA

Dorset Police handler PC Hillier said, "PD Jeff worked alongside the Gendarmerie (French military police), who become firm friends with Jeff, ensuring he was very much part of their team."

Hiller remarked, "the days were very long, but PD Jeff enjoyed being used for his super sniffing skills.”

At the end of the deployment all the dogs involved were invited to the British Embassy to visit the staff and the Ambassador, who extended their thanks to all handlers and the dogs for their efforts and commitments in representing British policing.

PC Hillier added: “Lifelong memories were made alongside the absolute honour to represent not only Britain but that of our home force of Dorset. Not too bad for a rescue dog!”

Dorset Police Assistant Chief Constable Mark Callaghan said: “We were proud to be able to support the security operation in advance of the Olympics and play our part in ensuring a safe and secure event on a world stage. Well done to all involved.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...