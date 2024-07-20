Sandbanks residents vote to ban overdevelopment

People living in one of the UK's most expensive areas have voted in favour of a plan to ban overdevelopment along the peninsula.

Properties in Sandbanks, one the edge of Poole Harbour, cost on average £952,692 in 2023.

The idyllic Dorset beachside community voted to restrict future work with 96.6% casting in favour - in a turnout of 36.91%.

The Sandbanks Neighbourhood Forum's proposal was taken in a bid to limit the increasing number of waterfront homes being built and impacting sea views.

Last year it was voted among the top 10% of attractions worldwide, according to travel website TripAdvisor.

Sandbanks on Poole Harbour, famed for its picturesque views, is one of the most expensive areas to live in the country. Credit: PA

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) confirmed the result. This means a legally binding document will be producing, allowing the local group to have a say on any more decisions for Sandbanks.

The plan says: “The objective of the plan is to actively preserve and enhance the unique character and heritage of Sandbanks for all, now and for generations to come.

“At the same time, it will positively embrace fresh ideas whilst maintaining our focus on the environment, sustainability and design quality of development in the locality.

"Our vision for Sandbanks in 2036 is to preserve the character, atmosphere and sense of place of the neighbourhood as a beautiful neighbourhood to live in and to visit, where the area’s unique landscape setting is preserved and enhanced and development carefully balances the needs of visitors and residents, mindful of the fragility of its natural resources and environment."

