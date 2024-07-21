Play Brightcove video

ITV News reporter Mel Bloor went to watch a training session.

A football team made up of men trying to lose weight is hoping to travel to a Pacific island to play its new international team.

Reading XL FC, which was set up two years ago, helps footballers get back into shape through their love of the beautiful game.

A lifeline for those struggling to lose weight, the club offers weekly weigh-ins, focusing on fostering weight loss through physical activity and camaraderie.

The players have lost weight and gained confidence

Co-founder Tom Giles said; "Weight-loss is our main aim, but it's a support network too.

"We want the guys to get healthy, get off the sofa and back on the pitch.

"It's really welcoming, there's no judgement."

Now, players have been offered the chance of a lifetime - to fly across the world to the small Pacific island of Nauru to play its new national team, led by former Reading FC striker Dave Kitson.

Former Reading striker Dave Kitson couldn't turn down the chance to manage the Nauru team

"I know it sounds crazy, managing the team on this tiny island in the middle of Micronesia," he said, "But when the opportunity came up to do something so mad, I just had to take it."

Home to twelve thousand people, Nauru is the third smallest country in the world but 70% of its population is classed as obese.

To make the trip a reality, the club is now trying to raise £50,000.