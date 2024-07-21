A man has been charged with the rape of a young woman near a park in Kent.

Officers were called at 5.45am on Thursday, July 18, following reports a woman had been raped by a man in the Marlborough Road area of Gillingham, close to Brompton Academy and Great Lines Heritage Park.

The woman, in her 20s, was treated by specialist officers.

Following enquiries, officers arrested a man in connection with the incident later the same day.

Brandon Godden, 25, of Jeffery Street , Gillingham, was charged with rape and has since appeared at Meway Magistrates Court.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 16 August.

Police are still keen to talk to anyone who was in the area between midnight and 6am on Thursday 18 July.

Anyone with dashcam footage, or residents with private CCTV or doorbell footage, who has not yet spoken to officers, is also urged to get in touch.