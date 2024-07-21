Man critical in hospital after assault outside Reading station

A 60-year-old man is critically injured in hospital following alleged assault outside Reading railway station.

The incident happened at 8.45pm on Saturday July 20 in Station Hill.

An area outside The Three Guineas pub was cordoned off while police carried out investigations.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and remains in a critical condition.

A 39-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police.