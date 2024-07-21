A man has had his Rolex gold watch stolen at knifepoint during a robbery in Hook.

The victim, in his 20s, was walking home along Varndell Road with his young daughter on Tuesday 16th July.

At about 5pm they were approached by two young males on electric scooters, who produced a knife and stole the man's watch - a gold Rolex estimated to be worth about £11,250.

Both males were white, aged between their late teens and early 20s, wearing black face coverings, and dark tracksuits.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them