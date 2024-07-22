Detectives investigating an alleged hit and run in Weymouth have made a second arrest.

It happened at around 8.30pm on Tuesday 16 July, involving a car and two pedestrians on Abbotsbury Road, near to the junction with Cromwell Road.

Dorset Police say it was reported that the car involved – a black Volkswagen Golf – failed to stop at the scene.

One of the pedestrians, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The second pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, did not sustain any serious injuries.

A 59-year-old man from Weymouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 24-year-old man from Weymouth has also been arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, assault, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report a road accident.

He appeared at Weymouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday 19 July 2024 and is next due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday 22 August 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...