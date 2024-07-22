Two men have been arrested following reports of a stabbing in Eastleigh.

Police were called to the incident at an address on Twyford Road at 7.38pm on Sunday 21 July.

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 41-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 47-year-old man from Eastleigh has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Both men remain in police custody at this time.

Hampshire Police said it is an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the public.

Anyone who has information about the incident are being asked to contact the force on 101 quoting reference 44240310055.

