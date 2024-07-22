Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee spoke to Dorset police about the initiative.

Victims of crimes are being offered the option of a video interview with a police officer, rather than a personal visit.

Where there is no immediate threat, which requires officers to attend in person, people in Dorset are being given the choice of speaking to an officer over live video for enquiries to be conducted and statements taken.

The launch of the Enhanced Video Response at Dorset Police is one of the first schemes of its kind in England.

A trial, last year, showed that video interviews with victims produced four times the number of arrests and halved the number of victims who withdrew their support for prosecutions.

Nearly nine out of ten people who have used the scheme said they would recommend it to others.

It will also mean more officers are available for front line policing to help reduce response times in emergency situations.

Nearly nine out of 10 people recommend video calling an officer to report crimes. Credit: ITV News Meridian

For a victim to opt for a virtual response, they must be over the age of 18, or with a parent or guardian, have the use of a smartphone with video and 4G or Wi-Fi capability and the offender cannot be present.

The aim of the scheme is to give victims a greater choice in how they interact with the force and can still choose to see an officer in person if they prefer.

Asst Ch Con Steve Lyne, of Dorset Police, said: “We recognise that society is changing, and victims tell us they want other ways to engage with us.

"We know that for many, they prefer the convenience of speaking to us over a video call where they can engage more openly, and they don’t feel anxious at the thought of a police car outside their home address.

"In addition, for incidents managed by our Enhanced Video Response team, crimes seeing a positive outcome, such as an offender being charged or given a caution, over three times higher.”

Play Brightcove video

Toni Tabor, from Swanage, says she would recommend others to use the scheme.

Toni Tabor, who was a victim of stalking, said: "I felt that I didn't want a stranger in my home, I wanted to feel safe in my sanctuary and I didn't want anyone invading that.

"It gave me a feeling of security and not having to open my front door unless I really had to.

"[After the call] I felt listened to, I felt heard, I felt it was being taken seriously and that someone wanted to help me."

People choosing a virtual police response has seen a variety of age-ranges, including an 84-year-old man reporting an assault.

Another person who had used the service said: "It was the same as seeing an officer in person, but quicker and easier via a video call.

"I suffer with anxiety; I worry about police attending my address and what my neighbours will think.

"The ability to report to an officer remotely is very smart and I think it is a good idea."

People can still choose to speak to an officer in person if they prefer. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Dorset Police also says the Enhanced Video Response scheme is more cost-effective as it saw a reduction in vehicle costs, fuel and maintenance.

It also estimates a reduction in carbon emissions and wider environmental impact as the force’s fleet of over 450 vehicles typically travels around 3.7 million miles per year.

Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner, David Sidwick said: "I welcome the roll-out of Enhanced Video Response (EVR) in Dorset.

"Initiatives such as this are key to delivering a victim-led approach which offers people a modern-day choice as to how they engage with officers.

"EVR provides a vital platform to deliver victims of crime greater choice in how they engage with Dorset Police, and I look forward to seeing further results and feedback as this initiative progresses."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...