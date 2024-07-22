Police are appealing for information following an incident of disorder at a football match in Southampton.

The investigation follows Southampton's play-off semi-final match against West Bromwich Albion on May 17.

Hampshire Police said two of its officers were allegedly assaulted and objects were thrown at supporters, including three flares and a chair.

The force said it would like to speak to 16 people as part of the investigation.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, who oversaw the policing operation for the game, said: "This was a night of celebration for the Southampton fans, the club and for the city as a whole, setting the team on course to win the play off final and return to the Premier League.

"We absolutely do not want to prevent the celebration of such occasions, but there was a small number of supporters who used it as an opportunity to commit offences, and this will not be tolerated.

"Not only does this put the safety of other supporters in danger, as well as stewards, and the many other people who work close to pitch side at a professional football game, it damages the reputation of the club and its fans.

"Our team have been working hard since the match to identify anyone involved.

"However, we do now have a small number of supporters we wish to identify with your help.

"If you do recognise any of these supporters, or indeed you see a photo of yourself then please make contact with us.

"Our teams of expert spotters will also be keeping a close eye as the football season gets underway again to identify and speak with any of those in these pictures if we do not do so before then.

"The vast majority of those attending the football do so without any incident, but for the very small minority who try to use it as an opportunity behave inappropriately or outside the law, the message from us is really clear; we will not tolerate it and will take action."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101, quoting the reference 44240304463.

