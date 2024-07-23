This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

P olice are investigating after a flock of Canada Geese were killed near an industrial estate in Dartford.

Officers are checking CCTV on Anchor Boulevard to try and establish if the incident on Sunday (21 July) was an accident or a deliberate act of cruelty.

The number of wildlife casualties on roads across the South East has risen steeply over the last five years.

In East Sussex, the number of wildlife casualties has risen significantly over the last five years.

Trevor Weeks says summer is the worst period, as many young animals are venturing out for the first time.

Trevor Weeks MBE, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service said: "It's primarily because we've got youngsters fledging for the first time, or they're leaving their parents for the first time.

"They may not have encountered a car or a road before, so when they do, they don't know what to do.

"They don't know the dangers and therefore people are rushing out of a hedge row and getting hit by a car."

Experts rescued a cygnet in East Sussex

Near Lewes, a cygnet was rescued and reunited it with its family after it had become separated from them.

One of its siblings was run over and killed as the swans crossed a country lane.

In East Sussex, the number of confirmed wildlife casualties on the roads has risen from around 250 five years ago to 400 now, with hundreds more cases suspected.

A statement from Kent Police said: "Officers were called at 5.36pm on Sunday 21 July 2024 to a report that eight geese had been found deceased in the middle of the road in Anchor Boulevard, Dartford.

"The informant believed the geese had been involved in a collision with a car.

"Officers from Kent Police’ Rural Task Force have been made aware and appropriate enquiries will be carried out."

