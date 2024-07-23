A man has been assaulted and kidnapped in Reading.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after he was bundled into a van.

At around 11.45pm on Saturday (20 July), two men, one holding a large hammer, were seen in a white Ford Transit van in Gower Street.

Then, around 50 minutes later at approximately 12.35am on Sunday, two men assaulted a man outside Meadway News on The Meadway before forcing him into a white Ford Transit van.

Officers have arrested a 46-year-old man from Reading and a 22-year-old man from Camberley, Surrey, on suspicion of kidnapping. The former has been released on police bail until 7th October while the latter remains in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Jon Morley, based at Reading police station, said: “I understand this incident may cause some concern but we believe it was a targeted incident with no threat to the wider public."

“There is an increased police presence in the area with extra patrols so please speak to a uniformed officer if you have any concerns."

“We have made two arrests so far in connection with this incident but I would like to appeal to anybody who witnessed any part of this incident to please get in touch with us."

“Additionally, if you have any footage of the area at the time, I’d ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation."

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240346340.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

