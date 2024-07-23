Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Firefighters tackle a large industrial in Ramsgate

Residents in Ramsgate have been urged to keep doors and windows closed following a large fire.

At its height, more than 60 firefighters were called to the site on Northwood Road, near an industrial estate, just after 4am on Tuesday morning.

The affected building is understood to be a laundry business.

The response has now been scaled down, with around 20 firefighters still at the scene.

The fire has been brought under control and the cause of the blaze is being investigated.

