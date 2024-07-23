British singer Olly Murs says headlining Flackstock is “hard” following the loss of his close friend, the TV presenter Caroline Flack.

Former Love Island host Flack took her life at the age of 40 in February 2020, and the event has run for three years in her memory.

Murs, who co-hosted The Xtra Factor alongside Flack, took to the stage of the event in the the grounds of Englefield House, Berkshire on Monday (July 22).

Olly Murs performing at the Flackstock festival Credit: PA

Ahead of performing, he wrote on Instagram: “Today will be hard, it’s a really odd feeling for me, I have this feeling of wanting to do this gig for her, for her family and for us to remember what a crazy funny kind mad hilarious woman she was but also feeling I’d rather this festival not be here, and that Caz was still here with us.“

"I’ve never felt emotions like this before a gig! Although hard this festival is a special event, which brings everyone together not just to celebrate her life but help those out there that are struggling too, the amazing charities that are involved in this can really help people.”

Murs was a Flackstock act in 2022 and 2023 but at this year’s festival did a full set for the first time.

Flackstock has run for three years in memory of Caroline Flack. Credit: PA

The event was set up by a committee that includes Flack’s mother Christine and friends Natalie Pinkham and Dawn O’Porter.

Also among the performers was former The Big Breakfast presenter Denise van Outen, who did a DJ set, British singer Chesney Hawkes, who had people dressed as the Star Wars furry species Wookies join him on stage, and All Saints star Shaznay Lewis.

Shaznay Lewis performing at the Flackstock festival. Credit: PA

Money raised from the festival will be split equally between charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.