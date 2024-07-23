A school's kitchen in Sonning has been forced to close after a dead mouse was found in a cupboard.

South Oxfordshire Environmental Health Officers found the rodent during a routine unannounced food hygiene inspection at Sonning Common Primary School on Monday 15 July.

The animal was discovered amongst pan lids in an equipment cupboard next to the servery area.

Mouse droppings were also found throughout the kitchen and food storage areas during the inspection.

O fficers said it was clear that standards of cleaning were not in place, in order to protect against contamination.

The kitchen closed immediately after a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice was issued and will remain closed until the officers deem it safe.

The school, which remains open until the end of term on Wednesday 24 July, has made alternative arrangements for catering.

The food business operator, Kites Kitchen Limited, previously held a food hygiene rating of 5 before the visit on 15 July.

It caters for more than 300 children a day at the primary school and the associated pre-school.

Sonning Common Primary School has assured the district council that is working closely with Kites Kitchen to tackle the issue and ensure pupils continue to have access to meals.

Cllr Sam James-Lawrie, South Oxfordshire District Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, described the discovery as a "high level of rodent infestation" in the kitchen.

He said: "Our priority remains the welfare of the children and staff at this school.

"This level of contamination represents a serious risk of disease and food poisoning.

"...We will continue to closely monitor the situation until we are satisfied there is no longer a risk at this site."

