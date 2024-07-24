Structural surveys carried out on eight council-owned tower blocks in Brighton have revealed they don't meet the standards to withstand a disproportionate collapse in the case of an explosion or large fire.

While there is no immediate danger, Brighton & Hove City Council have introduced a temporary ban on e-bikes and e-scooters inside the buildings and no vehicles are allowed to park underneath the buildings.

The tower blocks affected are in Hollingdean, north Whitehawk and Kemp Town.

A number of drop-in meetings will be held over the next few weeks to give residents an opportunity to talk to councillors and council staff and ask any questions.

Large panel systems were popular in the 1950’s and 60’s for building multi-storey residential buildings Credit: ITV News Meridian

The blocks were built using large panel systems which were popular in the 1950’s and 60’s.

The buildings consist of reinforced floor and roof structures supported by precast concrete large panel walls.

The blocks affected are:

Dudeney Lodge, Hollingdean

Nettleton Court, Hollingdean

Falcon Court, north Whitehawk

Heron Court, north Whitehawk

Kestrel Court, north Whitehawk

Kingfisher Court, north Whitehawk

Swallow Court, north Whitehawk

St James's House, Kemp Town

Councillor Gill Williams says the buildings are not unsafe

Councillor Gill Williams, Cabinet Member for Housing and New Homes, said: “We do appreciate this will be worrying news for many residents in the LPS blocks, and we do apologise for that.

“We would like to reassure that the health and safety of our residents remains an absolute priority for the council, and we are working at pace to put in the additional precautionary to ensure the safety of the buildings.

“I will be holding drop-in sessions in the 3 areas and I’d invite all residents to join us. We will be vising all residents and are committed to working with them as part of our ongoing response to fire and building safety and our duties under the new national legislation.

“We will work with residents and will be led by them on the options for the longer-term future of the buildings.”

Resident Linda Gayler says the situation is worrying

Linda Gayler moved into St James's House 58 years ago, as a teenager.

She said: "We really haven't had time to take it all in. We only know what they've done at the moment, we don't know what they are going to do or how bad it is."

"I live on my own and I'm quite nervous now about what would happen if something did happen.

"I know it's very unlikely, it's been up for 50 odd years and it's not probably ever going to happen but it just gives you that bit of nervousness."

Brighton & Hove City Council say they are continuing to work very closely with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

They will be visiting all residents to discuss the new measures and check fire safety compliance in all the flats.

