Man held on suspicion of attempted murder after soldier stabbed in Kent

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a soldier was stabbed in Kent.

The victim, in his 40s, suffered “serious injuries” during the attack, an Army spokesperson said.

Police said they were called around 5.55pm on Tuesday to a report of a serious assault in Sally Port Gardens, Gillingham.

The victim suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at 6.20pm, Kent Police said.

The road where police said the incident happened is located near to Brompton Barracks, the headquarters of the British Army’s 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment.

An Army spokesperson said they were “very sorry to confirm that a soldier has sustained serious injuries in an attack”.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier and their family and we request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time,” they added.

“We will continue to work closely with Kent Police to understand what happened and support the investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any relevant information should contact Kent Police.”

A cordon is in place at the scene and an ongoing police presence will be in the area while enquiries continue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...