A diver who went missing near Swanage has been named as Emily Sherwin, from Poole.

The 20-year-old failed to surface following a dive off Old Harry Rocks on Tuesday 23 July.

Dorset Police supported HM Coastguard and the RNLI as extensive searches were carried out throughout the evening of Tuesday and during Wednesday 24 July 2024.

A police dive team from Avon and Somerset Police also attended to help try and find Emily.

Searches have now ceased, but Dorset Police confirmed it would continue to investigate what has happened to Emily and continue to try and find her.

Her family has issued the following statement: “We are heartbroken at the loss of Emily, but eternally grateful for the 20 wonderful years we had with her, and finding comfort in the fact that she was doing something she loved.

“Emily was unique: high spirited, outgoing, loving and loyal. She lit up every room. Emily adored the sea and loved sailing and diving. She was looking forward to an exciting career in marine conservation.

“We would like to thank all involved in the attempts to find Emily: the RNLI and coastguard teams, the police divers and all at Parkstone Yacht Club who took over 30 boats to join the search. The search operation was a testimony to the impact she had upon everyone she met and the love we all share for her.

“We will miss her forever.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Vallins, of Dorset Police, said: “Officers are continuing to keep the family fully updated and our thoughts are with all of Emily’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“With our partner agencies we have carried out extensive searches in the area where Emily had dived over recent days, but unfortunately we have been unable to locate her at this time.

“Following liaison with maritime experts and a thorough examination of the conditions and circumstances surrounding this incident, we have now taken the decision to stand down our underwater searches. Officers have spoken with Emily’s family to inform them of this latest development.

“While the dive search activity has now ceased, we will continue to carry out enquiries and remain committed to exploring every available line of enquiry to locate Emily.

“Finally, I would like to thank all those from partner agencies, as well as volunteers from the community and our own officers, who have worked tirelessly in the search efforts.”

