A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court, charged with the attempted murder of an Army officer in Kent.

Anthony Esan, 24, is accused of repeatedly stabbing Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton in Gillingham, on Tuesday.

The officer, who was wearing his uniform at the time of the alleged knife attack and is in his 40s, is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Esan, who was arrested near his home in nearby Rochester, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday wearing a grey T-shirt and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on August 22.

Police were called to Sally Port Gardens on Tuesday evening, which is near Brompton Barracks, the headquarters of the British Army’s 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment after receiving reports that a soldier had been attacked.

Lt Col Teeton is a chartered engineer working as a course manager in the Army’s Corps of Royal Engineers.

