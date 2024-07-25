A m an has been charged with attempted murder after a soldier was repeatedly stabbed in Kent.

Kent Police officers were called to Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 23 July 2024 to a report that the victim, a man in his 40s, had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition is currently described as serious but stable.

Anthony Esan, 24, was arrested near his home address in Mooring Road, Rochester, at approximately 6.30pm the same day. He's now been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 25 July).

