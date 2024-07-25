A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash in Sissinghurst.

Police were called to a collision involving a white Honda XL125 motorbike and a green John Deere tractor on Common Road just before 12.15pm on Wednesday (24 July).

Emergency services were called to the scene, where the man was confirmed dead.

His next of kin have been informed.

Drivers with dashcam and residents with private CCTV are being asked to check for relevant footage.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is being urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference EX/YP/081/24.

