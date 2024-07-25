Nearly a year after a devastating house fire caused by a lightning strike, a woman in Dorset is still in temporary accommodation. Beverley Webber lost everything following the fire in Corfe Mullen and says she is frustrated that work has still not started to rebuild her home.

Beverley's one bedroom home was struck by lightning last September and the fire spread quickly through the roof space to her neighbours.

Firefighters prevented all four homes from being destroyed.

Beverley outside her home, which is still due to be rebuilt. Credit: ITV Meridian

Ten months on from the blaze, Beverley is still wondering when her property will be rebuilt.

The occupants on the other end of the terrace have only just moved back into their home.

She said: "They said initially it would be knocked down in December and building would start early spring. We are now in July and they didn't demolish it until April and here we are now absolutely nothing.

"Builders are ready to start but there is some delay. There is something going on I don't know about I'm sure."

WATCH: Beverley says there's been a lack of progress on her house rebuild.

Play Brightcove video

Beverly says that since last December she's had very little information from the housing association, and she says her calls go unanswered.

According to the housing association it's a complex planning and demolition situation.

In a statement, Aster said: "We understand the distress this frightening experience has caused our customers and are providing them with ongoing support, while working hard to rebuild the two homes."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...