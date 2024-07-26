Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

A f lock of sheep have been rescued by Hampshire firefighters after getting stuck in a muddy bog.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Redbridge fire station were called just before midday yesterday (25 July) to Cold Harbour Lane, Lee in Test Valley, following reports of sheep stranded in a muddy bog.

When they arrived, the crew found 12 sheep stuck in knee deep mud and water.

Some of them were struggling to keep their heads above the surface.

All 12 sheep were rescued. Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

A specialist animal rescue team in Winchester were called in to help and all of the sheep were rescued.

They are now recovering and resting in their barn.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...