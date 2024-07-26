A man from Oxfordshire, who threw a schoolboy over the edge of a 100ft cliff, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

It happened when the child tried to stop him raping his 12-year-old sister.

Fifty-four year-old Anthony Stocks will spend a minimum term of 19 and a half years behind bars.

Judge Nigel Daly, sitting at Oxford Crown Court told the defendant: "You have ruined the lives of these two children. The attempt on the brother was a direct attempt to remove the one potential witness to your sexual assaults and to prevent him from interfering with and potentially preventing the sexual assaults on his young sister."

"There is no word in the entire English language to describe the cruelty and horror that this boy was exposed to. It was simply inhumane."

Bodycam footage shows Stocks talking to a police officer at the bottom of the cliff - Credit: Thames Valley Police

Anthony Stocks who was found guilty in June 2024 of attempting to murder the 10-year-old boy.

Stocks was also convicted of four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and one count of rape of a child after a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Drone footage shows the location where the incident took place - Credit: Thames Valley Police

Lawyer Celia Mardon for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “It took incredible bravery for the two children who suffered at the hands of Anthony Stocks to give evidence in this case and help bring him to justice."

“Stocks groomed and abused the young girl over several years, and when the boy tried to stop him, Stocks attempted to kill him."

"Both victims’ accounts of Stocks’ actions, including his admission to the girl that he wanted to get rid of the boy and was going to push him over a cliff, provided us with important evidence to support our case."

“With Stocks having received a lengthy prison sentence, both children are now out of harm’s way, and we hope in time they can put what happened behind them.”

