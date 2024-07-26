Multi-million pound improvements to Southampton Central Station Interchange have now been completed.

The project, which started in early 2023 and cost £5.5 million, was a partnership between South Western Railway, who contributed £1.3 million along with government funding, Network Rail, and Southampton City Council with their highways partner, Balfour Beatty Living Places, and contractor, Octavius.

A range of sustainable travel options have been made available such as e-scooters, and e-bikes and there's an additional bus stop.

There have also been pedestrian improvements along Western Esplanade including an upgraded toucan crossing.

A cruise passenger waiting lounge and a new taxi rank have also been built and the forecourt has upgraded parking for people with disabilities.

Councillor Eamonn Keogh, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport at Southampton City Council, said: “We want to ensure that our city’s gateways, offer the best welcome to visitors, so we can help deliver on our plans to become a destination city.

"The works at the station will not only improve access to sustainable travel, but they also form part of our wider plans to improve public transport across the city and reduce congestion.

"All the new facilities look great, I am particularly impressed with the new passenger waiting lounge, which gives visitors a positive impression of Southampton on arrival and complements the art deco style of the station.”

