A wheelchair user from Aylesbury says drivers who misuse disabled parking bays ‘ruin lives’.

Simon Pinnell says he needs the wider disabled bays to get in and out of his vehicle but he often can't find a space because they're being used by able-bodied people.

"It’ll either be someone who’s borrowing mum’s disabled badge because they’re doing her shopping, or they’re pulled into a disabled parking space, usually in a supermarket car park, because they’re ‘only going to be a few minutes’, which is the usual excuse.

"But I wonder how those people would feel if I parked across their driveway just for a few minutes when they’re anxious to get out of their house in a hurry."

'It doesn’t kill people but it ruins people’s lives', Simon Pinnell told ITV News Meridian

Buckinghamshire Council seized 11 Blue Badges during a recent 10-day operation to crack down on their misuse.

As a result, some of the owners are now facing potential prosecution.

Steven Broadbent, the Cabinet Member for Transport at Buckinghamshire Council said: "Last year alone in Buckinghamshire we also fined, through penalty charge notice, almost 2,500 people for parking in a disabled bay when they don’t have a Blue Badge at all.

"So this is about making sure that Blue Badge holders are genuine and being used in the correct way but also about making sure that people aren’t misusing disabled bays."

Steven Broadbent, Cabinet Member for Transport at Buckinghamshire Council, has issued a warning to Blue Badge cheats

Isabelle has been using a wheelchair for a year.

She’s sent hundreds of photos to car park owners of people using out-of-date badges or with no badge at all

She says it makes her anxious about driving on her own in case she can’t find anywhere to park:

"It’s very frustrating. I’m not a person to normally complain, I’m very grateful for my situation and the fact I’m still able to go out and live my life but it adds a level of complication that I don’t need and it’s really frustrating and sometimes it can ruin my day.

Isabelle says it can 'ruin her day'

"I’ve seen this person park in the exact same disabled space since September with no Blue Badge and it’s a 70 pound fine every time and I guess it’s pocket change to them.

"Aside from the fines, there’s been no actual repercussions. If finances aren’t enough of a repercussion for somebody then something else should happen."

Simon agrees there should be much tougher penalties: "Ideally what I’d like to happen is for the abuse of Blue Badge spaces to be seen in the same light as drink driving.

"It doesn’t kill people but it ruins people’s lives."

