A man has been arrested by officers investigating a report of a collision that led to the death of eight geese in Dartford.

The birds were found dead in Anchor Boulevard on 21st July 2024.

Rural Task Force officers started an investigation which has led to a 19-year-old man from Dartford being arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and driving without a licence or insurance.

He has been released on bail until Friday 25 October.

Eight geese were killed along Anchor Boulevard, Dartford. Credit: Gabo Wildlife

Sergeant Ross Haybourne said: "This was a distressing incident which has caused considerable concern in the local community.

"We will always investigate reports where wildlife may have been harmed deliberately.

"I would urge anyone who has information that may assist our enquiries to contact us."

