Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders joined rock-pooling in Folkestone

Kent Wildlife Trust is holding a series of free events around the coastline for Marine Week.

At a rock-pooling session in Folkestone children and adults discovered everything from the aggressive Velvet Crab to a type of jellyfish you can touch.

Nina Jones, from the Kent Wildlife Trust said: "We'll probably get some hands up saying we're going to find a crab today, but we have lots of different varieties of crab here.

"So it's kind of educating people about what might be rare to see what might be seasonal and sometimes actually pointing out invasive species as well that we might see"

More than 60 people joined the rock-pooling session in Folkestone Credit: ITV Meridian

National Marine Week actually spans a fortnight, from Saturday 27th July to Sunday 11th August 2024, because of varying tidal conditions around the UK.

There are celebrations and events across the area such as Pegwell Bay and Lower Leas Coastal Park created to help inspire and educate people about marine wildlife.

This year’s National Marine Week theme is Sea the Connection, which is celebrating the diverse ways people feel connected with the sea.

Kent Wildlife Trust are encouraging people to share favourite seaside memories, adventures and places on an interactive map.

What's On?

The events are free, but must be booked in advance and include rockpooling, guided walks and beach cleans:

26th and 27th July – family Rockpooling at Lower Leas Coastal Park Folkestone

30th July – Beach Clean at Pegwell Bay (Meet by Viking Ship)

31st July – Family walk at Pegwell Bay

7th August – Family adventures at Pegwell Bay

9th August – Summer wildlife walk at Pegwell Bay

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…