A serious crash involving two military vehicles has closed a major road near Newbury.

The emergency services have been dealing with a crash on the A34 on the Berkshire Hampshire border.

The north and southbound carriageways have been closed, causing major delays.

Hampshire Police say they were called at around 11.00am on 27 July 2024 to a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the A34 near Wash Water.

They say a man in his 20s has suffered a serious injury to his leg and has been taken to hospital.

An MoD Spokesperson said: “We are aware of a road traffic collision involving two military vehicles.

"The incident is currently under investigation, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."