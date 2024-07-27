A murder investigation has started after the body of a man was found in a flat in Strood, Kent.

Police were called to a residential block in Gun Lane at around 12.30am on Friday 26th July, 2024.

A man in his 60s was found dead inside a property.

Detectives say his death is being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry is underway to establish the circumstances.

Police were called to a block of flats on Gun Lane, Strood where the body of a man was found. Credit: Google maps.

A 42-year-old local woman, who was known to the victim, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

She remains in custody.

