Driver sought after dachshund killed by car in front of horrified owners

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pet dog was hit and killed by a driver who then left the scene.

The dog, a dachshund, was struck on Hove Lawns just after midday on Friday, July 26.

The animal was rushed to the vets but died from its injuries.

Police say the incident happened close to the Lawns Cafe, and the car, a blue BMW 1 Series, was found abandoned nearby.

Subsequent inquiries confirmed car to be unregistered and uninsured.

The owner of the vehicle has so far not been traced.

Inspector Alexandra Bailey, of the Brighton Neighbourhood Response Team, said: “We understand the significant distress this incident has caused to the dog’s owners – and the wider public – and our enquiries to identify the driver of the vehicle are ongoing.

“We know there were a large number of people in the area around that time, and we’re urging anyone who can assist in our investigation to please come forward.”