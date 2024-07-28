The A34 near Newbury has re-opened after two men were seriously injured in a crash involving military vehicles.

The road was closed in both directions for almost 12 hours following the incident at 11.04 on Saturday morning.

Witnesses have spoken of seeing the collision near Wash Water where the A343 merges with the A34.

One of the convoy vehicles is believed to have flipped over while a second crossed the central reservation trying to avoid it, causing a second collision.

It's believed two armoured Jackal vehicles were involved in the crash.

Hampshire Police have today appealed for witnesses, after two men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

In a statement they said: "A man in his 30s suffered a serious injury to his leg and was taken to hospital.

"A man in his 20s suffered a serious injury to his arm and was also taken to hospital.

An MoD Spokesperson said: “We are aware of a road traffic collision involving two military vehicles.

"The incident is currently under investigation, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."