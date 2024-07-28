A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car in Hedge End.

Hampshire Police were called at 11.37am today (28 July) to a report of a crash involving a Vauxhall car and a Triumph motorcycle at the junction of Heath House Lane and Barnfield Way.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed by officers.

Parts of the road were closed. Barnfield Way was closed down to Vantage Copse, while Heath House Lane was closed from Sherwood Avenue to Alder Avenue.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for witnesses to the collision itself, or to the movements of either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision.

They are also appealing for dashcam footage from anyone in the area at the time that could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting the reference number 44240320692.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...