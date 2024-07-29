An annual Pride event in Hastings has been cancelled this year due to funding struggles.

The event's Board of Directors made the announcement on social media, saying the decision was made with 'a heavy heart and after exploring all options'.

The Hastings Pride Festival was due to take place on Sunday 25 August.

It's described on their website as a free event where the LGBT+ community can celebrate diversity with their allies with dance routines, vocals and drag.

Hundreds were expected to join in the parade, starting from The Stade along the seafront.

Hastings Pride CIC was incorporated in March 2017 as a stand-alone Community Interest Company.

In a statement posted online, the organisers said: "A main funder changed their criteria making us ineligible to apply this time, while other funds were no longer available or considerably reduced.

"Sponsorship has been almost non-existent and despite trying for numerous other funding pots and reaching out to businesses until the 11th hour we must make our decision now to avoid penalties on both infrastructure and acts so they can find alternative work."

Those behind the event say work has already been going on to reduce costs of the festival by a third but more savings could not be made.

Money already raised toward this year's event will be carried forward to secure the future of Hastings Pride 2025.

