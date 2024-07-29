Retail workers are being urged to report smaller crimes as the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Thames Valley sets out new plans for the force.

Matthew Barber, Thames Valley PCC, has published the Police and Crime Plan which sets out the priorities for Thames Valley Police over the coming years with a focus on three key pillars - Protecting Communities, Protecting People and Protecting Property.

Mr Barber acknowledged that some retail workers are reluctant to report smaller crimes, something he wants to change.

He said: "I think undoubtedly in the past there's been a lack of confidence, that feeling of 'will the police take action?'.

"But if we don't get it reported, the police can't act and there's definitely been a reluctance from some retailers to support those prosecutions and that's why as well as working with shop workers on the ground, I'm also working with those national and regional retailers to make sure that we get that change at head office that makes a real difference to encouraging them to report, supporting their staff and tackling the crime."

One retail assistant who knows the consequences of shoplifting is Sheila Duke who works at an independent shop in Wokingham.

The shop has since installed a scanner to deter shoplifters. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In the last year, almost £2,000 worth of items have been stolen by thieves on two occasions.

The 'This Little Piggy' store has since introduced a tagging system to deter shoplifters, which has so far worked.

Speaking about what could be done by police to help tackle retail crime, Ms Duke said: "A bit more presence and also when a theft happens to actually come to the shop and take it more seriously.

"Not that they don't take it seriously and we appreciate there's a lot more going on.

"But I think for these thieves, particularly these professional thieves, they know well it will take time if we get caught and we'll just get a slap on the hand basically."

The Police and Crime Plan also includes expanding neighbourhood policing to tackle anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls, creating a hostile environment for those who commit crimes in rural communities and retail spaces and continuing to drive down incidents of serious violence and residential burglary.

