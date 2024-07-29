A team of ocean r owers working with scientists from the University of Portsmouth have finished a 2,000 mile challenge.

Setting off from Tower Bridge in London, on 9 June, the crew of ‘Coastal Odyssey’ rowed continuously and unsupported for 49 days covering 2,000 miles around the entire coast of Great Britain.

They set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest mixed team of six to complete the GB Row Challenge unsupported.

During the challenge, the team collected environmental data, which will be analysed by scientists at the University of Portsmouth.

This data will contribute to ongoing research efforts aimed at understanding the impacts of human activity on marine ecosystems and informing strategies for conservation and sustainability.

They set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest mixed team of six to complete the GB Row Challenge unsupported. Credit: University of Portsmouth

They collected 59 eDNA samples for biodiversity analysis, 28 microplastic pollution samples, and sea temperature data using a fin-embedded sensor.

Their boat ‘Intrepid’ has also collected over 1,000 hours of underwater sound data, which equates to just under three terabytes.

Dr Fay Couceiro, expert in biogeochemistry and environmental pollution at the University of Portsmouth, said: “I am so pleased to see all the rowers return safe and sound, having set a new world record!

"This is a remarkable achievement, which is made even more impressive by their commitment to gathering scientific data.

“I am very grateful for their perseverance in collecting this data, and look forward to getting the samples back to the lab for analysis.”

The GB Row Challenge is considered the world’s toughest rowing race as teams have to row continuously and unassisted while navigating complex tidal streams, shipping lanes and volatile weather.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...