Accidental drowning deaths are likely to increase during hot weather, studies have found.

Two independent studies – one by Bournemouth University and the other by the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) – both conclude that more people lose their lives to accidental drowning in the UK during periods of hot weather.

The data in the Bournemouth University study suggests that when average maximum air temperatures reach or exceed 25°C, there is a fivefold increase in accidental drowning risk when compared to days with an average of 10°C.

The RLSS UK’s analysis highlights the risk of taking a swim to cool off.

A total of 57% of people who accidentally drowned on days exceeding temperatures of 25°C were swimming. In normal air temperatures, 20% of accidental drownings are from swimming.

During peak temperatures, the findings also found that teenagers and young adults are proportionately more likely to lose their lives.

Dawn Whittaker, Chair of the UK National Water Safety Forum, explained why there is an increase in deaths.

She said: “That increase is really because more people are attracted to water when it’s hot to go and cool off or to enjoy the beach.

"And it’s obviously during the summer holidays as well so you’re likely to see people getting out on their paddle-boards, out on their kayaks.

"But it’s not just about the number of people that are going, it’s also about whether they’ve properly prepared and that they’re aware of the beach they’re going to and where to go, choosing the right place.”

As temperatures across the UK continue to rise, the RNLI has issued advice on how to stay safe.

It includes visiting a lifeguarded beach and always swimming along the shoreline.

Vicki Linton-Crook, Water Safety Officer at Brighton RNLI, says people shouldn't swim out to the buoys because the currents and tides can make it difficult to get back into shore.

She added if anyone sees someone in difficulty, they can call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

RNLI advice on how to float to live

Tilt your head back with ears submerged

Relax and try to breathe normally

Move your hands to help you stay afloat

It's OK if your legs sink - we all float differently

Spread your arms and legs to improve stability

