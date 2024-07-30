Advice issued by Dogs Trust Canterbury on how to keep dogs safe during heatwave

Advice has been issued by an animal charity in Kent on how to keep dogs safe during a heatwave, as temperatures continue to soar across the south east.

Dogs Trust Canterbury is reminding dog owners that there is no safe amount of time to leave dogs alone in a car during the hot weather.

It says temperature inside a car could rise to dangerously high levels in just a few minutes, leading to dogs suffering with heatstroke which could prove to be fatal.

Exercising dogs in warm weather can also lead to severe health problems and even short walks in the heat should be avoided, the charity said.

Symptoms of heatstroke in dogs include panting heavily, drooling excessively, appearing lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated, vomiting and / or diarrhoea and collapsing.

Paula Boyden, Veterinary Director of Dogs Trust, said: “This glorious summer weather is great to see after so many weeks of rain, but while the sunshine might be great for us, hot weather can cause problems for our canine friends.

“Dogs can’t regulate their body heat in the same way as humans, so extra care needs to be taken, especially when exercising or travelling in the car.

"In this weather, there is no safe amount of time to leave your dog alone in the car, even if you leave the window open.

“The good news is that steps can be taken to prevent our dogs from suffering such as only walking dogs in the coolest parts of the day, reducing their exercise, ensuring dogs have access to somewhere cool and shady to lay down and making sure they always have access to fresh water.

“And of course, never leave your dog alone in a hot car, not even for a short amount of time.

“If you do suspect your dog has heatstroke, start cooling them and call your vet immediately as it is vital they receive the care they need as soon as possible.”

Advice from Dogs Trust

Avoid walking or doing activities either indoors or outdoors with your dog at the hottest times of the day, so early morning or later in the evening is often best.

Always take plenty of water with you when out with your dog

Check tarmac with your hand before letting your dog walk on it so they don’t burn their paws.

Never leave your dog in a vehicle on a warm day - not even with the window open.

Use a cooling mat or wrap an ice pack for your pet to lie on.

Use cold treats from the fridge for added moisture or make an ice lolly from pet-friendly ingredients.

Don’t let your pet get sunburnt - use pet-safe sun cream.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...