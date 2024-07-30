Body of man found on Sussex beach

The body of a man has been found on a beach in Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Seaford Beach at around 11.30am this morning (30 July).

Sussex Police said enquiries are ongoing, alongside partner agencies, to identify the man and establish the full circumstances of the situation.

A spokesperson for the force said the beach is likely to remain closed for some time.

