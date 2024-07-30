Fire crews and farmers in Oxford worked together to put out a combine harvester fire that had caught alight yesterday.

Firefighters from Wallingford, Didcot, Henley and Royal Berkshire Fire Service were called to the combine harvester fire as it began spreading to nearby fields.

The combined efforts meant the blaze only damaged the combine harvester and around 20 square metres of standing crop.

Smoke billowing from the fire could be seen from miles around Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters posted on social media stating how valuable the What3Words app is in emergencies and how it helps to quickly aid crews to find the exact location of a fire.

They say it can pinpoint a location within a couple of meters, making it invaluable, especially in these remote circumstances in the countryside.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...