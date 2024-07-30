A fast-food outlet in Buckinghamshire has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds after illegally dumping waste in a town centre.

Commercial waste from Aylesbury Grill (operated by Aylesbury Grill House Ltd) was left by street litter bins at Kingsbury, Aylesbury, on several occasions in early summer 2023.

The street litter bins are provided for members of the public to dispose of small amounts of personal litter only.

Buckinghamshire Council said businesses producing waste are required by law to ensure their waste is dealt with properly. It usually means taking out a trade waste contract.

Aylesbury Grill House Ltd was warned about its failings in dealing with its business waste by Buckinghamshire Council.

Officers from the council’s Waste Enforcement Team carried out follow-up investigations in July 2023 using evidence found by examining the contents of sacks of waste dumped in the square and town centre CCTV camera footage.

During a court case, District Judge Sharma accepted that the actions in this case were deliberate, and that the offending had caused a significant eyesore and hygiene hazards.

Aylesbury Grill House Ltd was fined £6,000 and ordered to pay full clean-up and investigation costs to Buckinghamshire Council, totalling £3,862.74.

A victim surcharge of £2,400 was also imposed meaning that the company has to pay a total of £12,262.74 with payment required within 28 days.

Thomas Broom, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment said: “We abhor fly-tipping in the countryside, but this scandalous dumping of commercial waste in Aylesbury town centre over a protracted period is just as bad.

"Irresponsible disposal of waste from food businesses can promote the spread of diseases and Buckinghamshire Council’s action here was taken to show that this commercial behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Mr Broom added: “Buckinghamshire Council has launched a bold campaign in recent weeks against littering, called, ‘For Bucks Sake!’.

"It introduces a higher fixed penalty of £500 for the dropping and leaving of litter. This court prosecution shows that we will not hesitate to act even more vigorously in serious cases such as this.”

